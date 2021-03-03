CROW RESERVATION, Mont. - It's been more than four months since Lenita Goes Ahead was tragically killed in a roadside incident on the Crow Reservation.

On March 3rd, Taylor Leigh Plainbull pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her death.

In court, Plainbull said the shooting was an accident, but acknowledged that his recklessness ultimately took Goes Ahead's life.

Shortly after the incident, her father released a statement saying he chose to forgive Plainbull for his actions.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her parents, Goes Ahead left behind three daughters.

The latest episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic shares more details about the incident and its' aftermath.

You can download and listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The episode is also available here.