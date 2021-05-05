The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is May 5. But as Montanans are well aware, the MMIP epidemic affects our indigenous neighbors every day.

These MMIP cases are covered regularly through newscasts. But if you want to learn more about the victims and their stories, you can listen to our podcast Vanished: A Native American Epidemic.

The podcast covers high profile cases across the region, allowing listeners to get to know the victims at the center of this crisis.

In the episodes, you will hear directly from families suffering the loss of these loved ones, and learn more about their experiences as they try to find their person and answers.

The podcast also examines jurisdictional issues and addiction, both factors affecting the epidemic.

Recently, Governor Greg Gianforte signed two bills aimed at this crisis into law.

Cheryl Horn, the aunt of Selena Not Afraid, was at the signing ceremony for those bills.

While Horn is happy about the progress being made, she says there's still a long way to go.

"Things take time. Until all of that kicks in to help us, we still have to be helping each other, putting out the posts on Facebook, getting the whole state of Montana and farther onboard with you. They might have been signed but they're still nothing until they get to that stage," she said.

You can find the MMIP Day special episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Or you can listen to the episode here.