Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SIERRA, KIRA AND BREA SKJOLD ON BEHALF OF THE BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. THE CHILDREN ARE FEMALE AND ARE AGES 7, 6 AND 3 YEARS OLD, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THE CHILDREN WERE TAKEN BY THEIR NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER ON JANUARY 27TH AND ARE POSSIBLY HEADED TO BILLINGS IN A GOLD HYUNDAI MAXIMA WITH MONTANA PLATE C P H 9 8 0. THE MOTHER, VALENE WING SKJOLD, HAS VIOLENT TENDENCIES AND IS KNOWN TO ABUSE DRUGS AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR THE SAFETY OF THE CHILDREN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT THE BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF AT 357-3260 OR 9 1 1.