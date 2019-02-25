Pickup slides into Yellowstone River near Laurel

A pickup was found overturned in the Yellowstone River just east of Laurel Monday afternoon.
First reported by the Laurel Outlook, the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Allendale Road shortly after 4:00 p.m.
According to the Laurel Outlook, the occupant(s) had already gotten out of the vehicle and were picked up.
The Outlook reports Allendale Road makes a sharp turn to the right at the river juncture and can be difficult to see with snowy, winter conditions.
Photo is courtesy of the Laurel Outlook.