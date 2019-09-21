Phones, watches, wallets and more stolen from Columbus football team.

UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the alleged vehicle theft from the Columbus football team. At approximately 2:15pm Saturday, KULR-8 confirmed with Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton that the two suspects described in the below Facebook post have been located.
This story is developing, check back for details.
KULR (Columbus)- Police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery of the Columbus football team.
In a Facebook post, among the stolen items, 32 phones, several watches, 17 wallets, 30 sets of car keys, backpacks, and two cars.
Law enforcement is looking for a silver Audi A6 with front end damage and a BMW supposedly heading towards Billings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police department at (406) 322-5313.