For those who knew 23-year-old Marty Etchemendy, he seemed to have it all. He was incredibly smart, tall, and athletic, with all-American good looks. Marty was destined to take over the family business. His future, indeed, was bright. But life took a dark and tragic turn for Marty in the early morning hours of October 17, 1987. What happened rocked the quiet town of Miles City to its core and devastated his family.
Now, 32 years later, there's a new development in this case, another blow to Marty's family who says they've found little peace or justice. But before we tell you about that new development, you should first know who Marty was and what happened to him.