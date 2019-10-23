Marty's death fractured this family forever. His young wife was a widow, and his two little boys were left with only pictures and stories of their dad. His parents never recovered from the loss.
Perhaps, the only consolation was knowing Lester and Vernon Kills On Top were sentenced to death. But the ripple effects of this tragedy continue, with a recent decision by the Montana Supreme Court paving the way for parole for Vernon. How is that possible? Here's a look at the family's renewed fight for justice for Marty.