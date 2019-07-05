Ox Indoor Axe Throwing opening tomorrow

A new business is coming to Billings tomorrow, Ox Indoor Axe Throwing.
The grand opening is tomorrow, July 6, at noon. There will be live entertainment and reduced prices. It will cost $6 for a half hour or $12 for a full hour this Saturday only.
Co-Owner of Ox Indoor Axe Throwing Becky Richardson said, "One of the best things about axe throwing is that you can let all of your frustrations and your worries go and just have fun."
She added, "We do give some special guidance to people who are having problems throwing. We give you several different examples of throwing methods."
Closed-toe shoes are required.
League competitions start this fall. Ox Indoor Axe Throwing is part of the World Axe Throwing League.
Ox Indoor Axe Throwing is available for team building events as well.
For more information and hours of operation, you can go to their website. https://oxthrowingsports.com/