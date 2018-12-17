One-eyed emu rescued from Bull Mountains

A tale of heroic rescue out of roundup where a group of individuals saved, an emu!
Elsa is an emu who is blind in one eye. She was rescued after being found roaming around in the city of Roundup.
In a joint effort between the United States Humane Society, the Rimrock Human Society, and WJH Bird Resources; they were able to rescue Elsa and make sure she get's a safe place to sleep come winter.
She has also been put on a new diet to help her gain some weight back.
"She's adjusting to a good diet, some t-l-c and then we'll see if we can get her into a forever home. But we try to screen for somebody who has emus or emu experience. They would certainly like to be in more of a flock situation than an individual bird," said Dave Pauli, Senior Adviser of Wildlife Response with the Humane Society.
Pauli told us they will continue to help Elsa get back as much strength as possible before finding her a home.
He also says if you happen to come across any ferrel animal out in the wild, you should absolutely call the Humane Society, or someone who can get the animal to safety.