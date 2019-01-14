Randy Lee Littlebird pleaded not guilty to the murder of the woman he was living with during his arraignment hearing on Monday morning.
Littlebird is facing second degree murder charges, as well as charges of strangulation and domestic abuse by a habitual offender.
Court documents say "Jane Doe" was found in a residence she shared with her dating partner, Randy Littlebird, on February 4, 2018.
According to Federal Agent Steve Lowe in court documents, the woman was living with Littlebird in a home in Birney, Montana.
When FBI officials as well as BIA officers arrived to the residence, Littlebird claimed "Jane Doe" had hanged herself.
The owner of the home, Claude Goggles, was also present at the time. he said he heard the two arguing in another room, and thought the woman may have been injured by Littlebird.
Littlebird told officials at the scene he and "Jane Doe" had been drinking and arguing earlier. He said he woke up to find her unresponsive on the floor, with a rope around her neck.
An autopsy on February 5th would show the woman was strangled and suffered multiple, blunt injuries. The death was determined to be homicide.
Littlebird would later confess to federal officials he strangled the woman to death. He said he tied a rope around her legs to prevent her from leaving. After taking a break to smoke, he found her with the rope placed around her neck.
Littlebird told agents he then strangled her from behind until she was unresponsive.
Agent Lowe with FBI later spoke with Littlebird's former wife and a former girlfriend. They told him Littlebird routinely assaulted them, including strangulation.