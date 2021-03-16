LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe is lengthening COVID-19 emergency restrictions and guidelines within the Northern Cheyenne Reservation an extra 60 days due to coronavirus concerns.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribal President's Executive Order is now set to expire May 15, 2021.
The updated order includes an enforced reservation-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday for all minors under the age of 18.
The order states, emergency restrictions will continue until public health officials can recommend ending them.
The following is the Northern Cheyenne Tribe's complete health order notice: