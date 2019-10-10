North Carolina man says he found foot prints of what he thinks is Bigfoot

A North Carolina man says he found fresh tracks from what he thinks is Bigfoot.
Joe Scarborough is an electrician. Last week he was working on a home near the Cleveland County town of Casar when he says he saw a foot print larger that he says any human could make.
Joe says you can tell the track was fresh from the small plants pressed down in the mud.
Joe says he will come back to the area, and this time with cameras.
He says he needs more information before he's willing to say it's a supernatural finding.