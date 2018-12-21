Kids waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve do not have to worry about a possible government shutdown spoiling their fun.
North American Aerospace Defense Command posted assurances on its twitter page today.
For the last 63 years, NORAD has tracked Santa through the night as he delivers gifts to boys and girls around the world.
The organization's tweet says even if there is a government shutdown it will continue that tradition. NORAD explains the military personnel who work on the Santa Tracker are volunteers.
According to the group, there are "approximately 1500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year."