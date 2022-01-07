FRISCO, TX- This last year has been a historic run for Montana State University. This team is going up against a powerhouse in the conference with a history of winning.
Ann Keith and Kurt Keith have a lot of experience watching the Bobcats play and say that they’ve seen the progress over the last couple of years.
“I am so happy for the young man who has worked so hard, people on this team, but people prior that got them to this point,” Ann Keith said, “I always say hard work pays off, and it's paying off.” "...and with a little luck and a whole lot of Tommy,” Kurt Keith added.
The Keiths have lived in Bozeman for 30 years, they're multi-generation Montanans. But there’s a funny story about them.
Yes, they’re here for the game; yes, they’re wearing blue and gold, but they both didn’t go to MSU for their undergraduate.
“Oh my family is on the Griz side, I went to UM my first year,” Ann Keith said, “but I have lived in Bozeman and got my master's degree from MSU so we are Cats fans.
Kurt Keith says his entire family went to Montana State University going back to his great-grandpa, he says even though he didn’t go to Montana State University he is an avid fan and he is so proud of what this group has accomplished.