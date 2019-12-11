From the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas a recap of the NFR's sixth round.
Starting with bareback, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett earns a three-way split for first last night scoring 88 and a half points he’s now six in the world and on a roll this week in Vegas.
In steer wrestling Helena’s Ty Erickson drops from number one to number two in the world. Taking the top spot is Tyler Waguespack, now number one in the world and more importantly number one in the average, he’s the defending world champion.
Moving on to team roping and three time world champion Clay Tryan won’t win a fourth title this week but the 16 time NFR qualifier is enjoying the ride and cashing checks this week in Vegas.
Meanwhile cousin Chase Tryan out of the money in round six but he’s been great this week and sits number one of the average and eighth overall in the world.
For tie-down roping, he's a first time qualifier and hails from Miles city, roper Haven Maged has made the most of his first NFR out of the money last night but he’s number one of the average. He’s also fifth in the world and projected to win it all, not bad for the rookie cowboy.
And finally Circle's Lisa Lockhart has always been good here in Vegas, no money last night but still fourth in the world standings.