BILLINGS - ZooMontana officials announced they will be transferring a grey wolf pup rescued in summer 2020 to the Washington State University veterinary school in March after he was diagnosed with a rare disease.

The wolf pup, named Sampson, was abandoned by his pack -- then later rescued, fed and fostered by families in Condon, Montana. Afterwards, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks took over caring for Sampson and brought him to ZooMontana after they could not relocate his pack.

ZooMontana said in a release Sampson was doing well with some eccentric qualities due to his being a puppy.

ZooMontana continued they noticed Sampson began struggling with incoordination and poor vision as he aged up. After an altercation with another adult wolf at the zoo, Sampson's health declined significantly.

Veterinarians at the zoo gave Sampson a CT scan of his brain that disclosed he has Congenital Hydrocephalus.

“This condition causes an increased production of cerebrospinal fluid, or "water on the brain", that increases intracranial pressure”, Dr. Haynes Werner, one of the Zoo’s lead veterinarians said in the release.

“In Simpson's case, his condition is likely to worsen as he gets older, and while he is currently on several medications, long term medical management is not his best option. We got to work to find solutions, and rested on surgery as his best option”, Werner added.

ZooMontana got in contact with WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine to take on Sampson's surgery and they agreed due to this case being distinctive and very specialized.

In March, Sampson's local veterinarians will take him to WSU to get surgery where they will put a shunt in his brain to drain excess fluid, alleviating brain pressure, ZooMontana said.

ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt said in the release this surgery is Sampson's best solution; however, there are many dangers present.

ZooMontana said surgery may cost $10,000 with an additional $10,000 in recovery costs for Sampson. They organized a donation fund to help pay for Sampson's surgery that is available on their website.