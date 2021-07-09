ZooMontana welcomes new bison calf

BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana welcomed a newborn bison named Jay June 30.

ZooMontana announced Friday on Facebook bison Bert and Nellie birthed their first calf together.

"We are so excited for the new family and have no doubt that Nellie will be an excellent mother," ZooMontana wrote.

Jay was named after the founder of the Science and Conservation Center located at the zoo and established in 1998.

Visitors are asked to be respectful towards the bison family as they settle in their new habitat. ZooMontana said they cannot promise Jay and Nellie will be visible every day, but told visitors to lookout for a pair of small, red ears in the grass.