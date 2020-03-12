ZooMontana says goodbye to one of its oldest residents, Taylor the red panda, at 22 years old.

Before passing away, Taylor was honored as the World's Oldest Living Red Panda by Guinness World Records. Through extensive research and proof from ZooMontana, Guinness World Records confirmed the honor and presented the zoo with an official certificate of the record. Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 10, one day before the announcement of the record.

ZooMontana’s Executive Director Jeff Ewelt says he is devastated by the loss.

"All of us at ZooMontana are saddened by the loss of Taylor," Ewelt said. "He has been a staple within our organization; an animal many of our staff have bonded with. Although these losses are never easy, we are honored that Taylor’s legacy will forever remain in the record books thanks to generosity of Guinness World Records. His twenty-two wonderful years will remain in our memories and in our stories for generations to come."

Zoo staff say necropsy results showed no major issues and that the death was caused by natural causes. According to zookeepers, Taylor was slowing down and blind. He was able to navigate his habitat quite well thanks to both his sense of smell and partner Zoe’s willingness to guide him.

Taylor’s record can be found here.