BILLINGS, Mont. - The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded two grants to ZooMontana totaling $225,000, the zoo announced Monday.

The first grant is worth $180,000 to help cover costs in creating a new operations director at ZooMontana. ZooMontana said in a release the new position will oversee day-to-day operations at the zoo.

ZooMontana hired its current community relations director Jessica Hart to fill the operations director spot after seeking applicants across the country.

“As ZooMontana continues to grow, we are looking forward to this new role helping assure our goals are met. In addition, Jessica’s attention to detail will allow me to spend more time in the field marketing and fundraising for the Zoo”, Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, said in the release. “Thanks to the incredible generosity and commitment to nonprofits throughout the region, and Pacific Northwest, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust will allow ZooMontana to attain goals that were once unreachable.”

The second grant, worth $45,000, will be funding one of ZooMontana's programs “Turning our staff into a team”, which centers around the zoo's staff.

ZooMontana said they will be spending the second grant on r team care, mental/spiritual support and training--the release said Ewelt feels the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust can recognize the effects the COVID pandemic had on anxiety levels within nonprofits and has offered funds to help alleviate the burden of the chosen grantees.