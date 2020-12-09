BILLINGS, Mont. – ZooMontana will offer all teachers FREE admission to the Zoo during winter break, starting Dec. 19 through Jan. 3.

The offer is good for teachers only with a valid teacher ID.

“Like so many front-line workers, teachers have been put through a lot this past year,” said Executive Director of ZooMontana Jeff Ewelt. “We hope this offer allows teachers the ability to escape a bit by walking our expansive grounds, whether that’s with their family, or by themselves. As educators ourselves, we are thankful for the heart and soul teachers put forward every day to ensure our kids are reached."

To receive FREE admission, teachers simply need to show their teacher credentials at the gate.