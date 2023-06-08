BILLINGS, Mont. - New autism sensory guides have been set up throughout ZooMontana to alert guests as to what to expect in terms of the five senses.

The guides were created in conjunction with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and have been set up in selected areas within the Zoo, both indoors and outdoors.

ZooMontana said the 1-5 rating system will help parents/caregivers plan which areas of the Zoo to avoid if a certain sense is heightened during their visit.

A Quiet Zone has also been set up in an area that gets little traffic to be a refuge for those that need a break.

"We want to be sure every guest that visits ZooMontana is comfortable, ensuring all guests that visit have a safe and enjoyable time, no matter their background", shared Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana. “We are dedicated to creating a space all will remember, learn and enjoy their family time”, added Ewelt.

New sensory bags can also be checked out that contain fidgets, ear protection and sunglasses to help guests deal with sensory issues should they need it. Bags can be used for free during a guest’s visit, but must be returned.