BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana has installed a fishing line recycling in the Education Building, the zoo announced Tuesday.

It can take up to 500 years for fishing lines to break down if left in the environment, according to a Facebook post from ZooMontana.

ZooMontana said they will send the fishing lines, monofilaments and fly lines to facilities that will recycle or repurpose them. They ask to remove hooks from the fishing lines before dropping them off.