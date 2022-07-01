BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana will be opening later than usual Friday due to black bear activity in the zoo's parking lot.
ZooMontana said via Facebook they are currently working with wildlife officials on the situation.
BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana will be opening later than usual Friday due to black bear activity in the zoo's parking lot.
ZooMontana said via Facebook they are currently working with wildlife officials on the situation.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.