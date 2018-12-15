ZooLights is back for the holidays

A great holiday tradition in Billings, ZooLights is back at ZooMontana.

ZooLights will be open all next week from the 19th to Christmas Eve from 6 to 9 PM. They will also be open on the 26th and 27th.

You can enjoy the lights from your own car or you can take a traditional wagon ride pulled by working draft horses.

Director Jeff Ewelt said after a five year project and a $50,000 investment, ZooLights is now fully lit with LED lights.

He is also thankful for the nice weather after ZooLights had to cancel some days last year due to poor conditions.

"Yeah so it's bizarre that we don't have snow on the ground for ZooLights this year. Now we do like a little snow because it kind of reflects the lights looks kind of has that Christmas magic to it, but the good news is with the warmer weather there's no snow drifts there's no ice and so we've had worse problems," said Jeff Ewelt with ZooMontana.

Ewelt says spots for the traditional wagon rides have been filling up fast. ZooMontana recommends you reserve ahead of time on their website. You can find the link here.

http://www.zoomontana.org/zoolights/