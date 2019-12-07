ZooLights at ZooMontana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- ZooMontana is joining in the holiday spirit by hosting a very special event, ZooLights. LeeAnn Yucha, Community Relations Director at ZooMontana, organizes the event every year.

"It's a part of the zoo that most people don't get to because this is back on our service road and with the wagon you can see the lights a little more up close and personal than from your car," she says.

You can even ride the course in your car or truck, but Yucha says a lot of people enjoy riding in the wagon. Each ride creates special moments for family and friends. Yucha says they've even had a marriage proposal take place on one of the wagons. ZooLights will open again on December 13th through 14th and again on the 18th through the 23rd.