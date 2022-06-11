Zoo Montana to host drag queen story hour despite harsh feedback from community and lawmakers

BILLINGS, Mont. - Zoo Montana announced they would be hosting a drag queen story time for 406 pride.

Recently there’s become conversation regarding children and their involvement in events like this.

The executive Director of Zoo Montana responded via Facebook saying if you don’t want to attend the event, don’t.

“We have heard from many of you in regard to the 406 Pride Drag Queen Story Hour being held at the Zoo later this month. Let me be clear - ZooMontana prides itself in being inclusive of all living beings. 406 Pride is a respected and valued community asset, one we are proud to support and host at ZooMontana. While personal threats and threats of no longer supporting the Zoo are concerning, we will not let unwarranted fear and hate deter our decision to move forward with this harmless and fun reading event that is held throughout the country. At the end of the day, if your personal agenda does not fit this event, we simply ask that you do not come to the Zoo that day. It would be a shame to never allow your children back to the Zoo because of one simple event. Happy Pride month.”

- A message from Director Jeff

Congressman Matt Rosendale said via twitter that he was appalled by Zoo Montana's decision to promote child abuse and expose children to inappropriate, sexual content.

Going on to say there is no place for this at public family venues, and Zoo Montana should be ashamed.

This conversation recently became more prominent following a lawmaker in Taxes putting forth statewide legislation to ban children from drag shows this following a similar event that took place in Texas.

It’s important to know that drag queens are fully clothed and not pornographic in nature. Historically their events and showcase lip-synching and dancing.