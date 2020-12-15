BILLINGS - The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded Zoo Montana a $195,000 grant Tuesday to make a new development director role at the zoo.

“As we have rebuilt ZooMontana over the past decade, we have had 4 major goals; provide a safe space for wildlife in need, create a gathering place for our community, regain accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and create a development department dedicated to the sustainability of our organization,” Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana, said in a release.

The new development director will be in charge of planning, organizing and directing fundraisers for the zoo.

Zoo Montana writes in the release they will spend the grant money on start-up expenses such as salary, work space and equipment for a three-year period until the zoo can gradually sustain the position on their own.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity and understanding of our cause, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust made this final goal possible. Their commitment to nonprofits throughout the region, and Pacific Northwest, will allow ZooMontana to attain goals that were once unreachable,” Ewelt said in the release.

Zoo Montana plans on opening applications after the New Year and selecting a candidate by early Spring.