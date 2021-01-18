BILLINGS - You might remember Jim Pickering, the Heights Zip Trip cashier who's spreading words of encouragement through his notes. Well, Jan. 18 was his birthday, and his managers wanted to make the day extra special for him.

Jim was surprised when he saw his station covered in balloons, banners and numerous gifts. His managers also took to social media to encourage all his customers to sign a giant surprise birthday card.

Jim said he got multiple gifts and cards from people who wanted to remain anonymous, but said it's the best birthday he's ever had.

For his birthday, Jim said he doesn't have any plans, but was overwhelmed by everyone's kindness, which is enough for him.

Store manager Amy Wright said Jim is always bringing a smile to everyone's face and they wanted to show him just how much they appreciate him.

"Jim has been a great aspect to our store, he's like a staple. He's just a great person to work with and he's a joy to be around," Wright said.

Jim's birthday surprise was complete with cake, ice cream and, of course, lots of hugs.