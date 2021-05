BILLINGS - The City of Billings, Street-Traffic Division say they anticipate the opening of Zimmerman Trail in the afternoon on Thursday, May 27.

Zimmerman Trail closed Monday, May 24, due to a two-vehicle crash that sent a pickup truck off the roadway and down the embankment. Crews have since been working to repair damage the crash caused to the area.

Dependent on all the work getting completed, the City of Billings is hopeful for the reopening.