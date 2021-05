BILLINGS - Zimmerman Trail has reopened, according to a post from City of Billings Public Works.

After a head-on collision sent a pickup truck over the side of the road on Monday, crews worked to repair the damage . Now, they say, the road is once again open for travelers.

Special thanks to Billings Landscaping and Mountain West Holding Co. for dropping everything and jumping in to help get Zimmerman Trl opened up quickly!!

Thanks Billings and enjoy the day!