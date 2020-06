KULR (Billings)- Two individuals are transported to a Billings hospital following a three vehicle crash at the roundabout on Zimmerman Trail and Hwy. 3.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther, the crash happened at 5:43 Saturday evening.

The injuries sustained by the two people transported are non- life threatning.

Sgt. Gunther says speed was a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not.

Zimmerman Trail has since reopened.