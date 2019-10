Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH CREATING BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. A RAIN SNOW MIX WILL TRANSITION QUICKLY TO ALL SNOW LATE TONIGHT, WITH SNOW BECOMING HEAVY AT TIMES OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. RURAL TRAVEL MAY BE IMPOSSIBLE IN SOME LOCATIONS. TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE IS LIKELY AND MAY RESULT IN POWER OUTAGES. THOSE WITH HUNTING OR RECREATION INTERESTS SHOULD PREPARE ACCORDINGLY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AN EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&