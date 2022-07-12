BILLINGS, MT. - YWCA in Billings is on track for opening a second shelter for domestic violence by the end of the year.

YWCA started construction on the project last January, in seeing the increase in people in need.

"We not only shelter people, we provide services for them," sad Merry Lee Olson, the CEO of YWCA in Billings.

"We're on that end run to make sure we open on time, and we hope we will be able to help and save lives for many decades."

While there is no firm date on when the second shelter will open, construction is on track and the shelter is planned to open before the end of the year.

Olson said that she hopes that the second location will make people that are struggling with trauma involving domestic violence and poverty feel safe.

If anyone is in need of any assistance from YWCA in Billings, here are there 24/7 contacts: 24/7 HELP LINE (406) 245-4472. 24/7 TEXT LINE (406) 702-0229