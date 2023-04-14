YWCA announces opening of a new emergency shelter for domestic violence victims

BILLINGS, Mt: After two years of planning and hard work, the YWCA Billings has finally announced the opening of their new emergency shelter, Gateway Horizon, providing safe and secure temporary housing for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

From private living spaces to legal advocacy, the new shelter will be opened 24x7 to people recovering from domestic violence situations.

Erin Lambert, the Interim CEO of YWCA Billings, said that the new shelter will offer a variety of amenities to residents starting next week.

"We are providing up to 90 days (about 3 months) of safe harbor for victims that need to flee an unsafe situation. We have, in our new building here, 25 studio units where a family or an individual would be assigned to a unit. They have got private bathrooms, kitchenets so they can prepare their meals, bedroom and a little sitting area,” added Lambert.

She also encouraged individuals to call the shelter ahead of time to enquire about the criteria and housing availability.

"Ideally, they can call our helpline or text message and they will speak with an advocate or victim support specialist. They need to be fleeing intimate partner violence or sexual assault type of situation and then, we decide on if we have space available,” explained Lambert.

Furthermore, she mentioned that there are already 14 families ready to move into the shelter on Monday, opening space for up to only nine more units for individuals in need.