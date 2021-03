BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) announced Monday their new partnership with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office to house and reunite the county's lost dogs.

YVAS encourages all pet owners to check the shelter and submit a lost animal report if their animal is missing. Lost animal reports can be submitted in-person at the shelter, over the phone at (406) 294-7387 or online at yvas.org.