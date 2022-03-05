BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is pleading for the public's help after 19 dogs were rescued from an area home.

The animal shelter shared a photo of one of the puppies that were removed Saturday.

While Montana Right Now does not know much about the dogs' conditions or the seizure right now, we are working to gather more information.

We do know that the dogs were removed from their home within the last 24-hours and are now in the care of those at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

And they are in need of clean towels, blankets, puppy pads and Science Diet brand puppy food.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the animal shelter's website here.