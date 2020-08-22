BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter was handing out 'pup-cicles' to pets and their owners all over Billings Saturday, as they got to show off their brand new van.

Starting at the High Sierra dog park Saturday morning and moving to other pet friendly locations like Petsmart, YVAS employees seemed eager to show the Billings community their new van.

Donated by the Waggoner family, the shelter says they have needed a reliable and safe form of transportation for years. Mary Waggoner says her family are big supporters and donors of animal shelters in Billings and after hearing the YVAS van was having brake issues they knew they needed to do something.

"They're going to use it to transport supplies for the spayed and neutered clinics, which they do twice a year, spring and fall, they really need it for emergency situations and hoarding situations to be able to transport large amounts of animals," said Mary Waggoner.

Mary would like to remind people the importance of spaying and neutering your pets all to help prevent pet overpopulation and unwanted deaths.