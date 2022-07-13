BILLINGS, MT. - Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is partnering with YWCA Billings to create a safe transition for victims of domestic violence, and their pets.

"It's not just our children, it's our four-legged children," said a woman that spoke on her experience. We chose to keep her identity a secret.

"You're not alone, and this partnership has helped me and my two dogs."

A lot of victims of domestic violence will remain in abusive environments because of worry for the care of their pets. This partnership is designed to ease that worry.

"The relationship between the person and their pet was something we felt was one of the most important things," said Triniti Halverson, the executive director of YVAS.

This new program will allow veterinary service, and the ability for owners to visit their pets as they move through a new living situation.