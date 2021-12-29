Yellowstone County Commissioners say they're still waiting to hear from the department of revenue, on how to regulate the local marijuana industry.

Dispensary staff are working hard to get ready for Saturday--when they can start selling recreational marijuana. But the future with regulation is uncertain, and 2022 could end up being a hard year for dispensaries in the county.

We asked Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund today if he thinks the county’s ready for recreational marijuana sales on Saturday. He says staff at the Department of Revenue have their work cut out for them.

"We're really at a disadvantage because we haven't received any rules from DOR yet, so until we have those rules in place, its a little hard to comment on how we're going to regulate," Ostlund said.

While Ostlund thinks the Sheriff's Department is ready for enforcement--the commissioners have not seen any list of regulations to follow--or even a list of all the dispensaries selling recreational cannabis in Yellowstone County. They don't know if there's any new businesses opening this weekend either. The Department of Revenue is handling regulation of the industry; it's not something the commissioners have worked on. The county marijuana industry is already facing uncertainty, with a possible law change this summer, if voters decide against recreational marijuana sales in June.

"It's hard right now, you know? We're all just pioneers and they keep saying, oh lets do this or this, or lets take this away, oh you can do this, but not anymore. Its a little difficult," said Zoey Betts, a manager at C4 in Lockwood.

At the county level--all business licenses for new marijuana shops go through the Department of Revenue as well. The owner of C4 in Lockwood says, he thinks the department could make dispensaries operate out of commercial buildings only, which is something that could force some of them out of business.