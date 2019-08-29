YouTube launches a separate, kids-only website aimed at shielding kids

YouTube is launching a separate, kids-only website aimed at shielding youngsters from potentially disturbing videos.

"YouTube Kids" comes on the heels of the company's "YouTube Kids" app.

The new site's expected to go live later this week and will have three separate settings for age ranges, preschool, ages 5 to 7, and ages 8 to 12.

The move comes after criticism that YouTube has allowed inappropriate, misleading, and sometimes violent videos to spread on the service.

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with YouTube over possible violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The terms of the settlement have not yet been released.

YouTube's parent company, Google, also says the original YouTube site is getting new filters which allow parents to manually control the videos their kids are able to see.