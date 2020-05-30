Youth led peaceful protest held in Billings follwing death of George Floyd

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests are happening across the country, with one of those happening in downtown Billings Saturday afternoon.

Passionate Billings residents have been chanting and waving their posters hoping to make a difference.

Looking for justice after the death of George Floyd, 22-year-old Shauntenyce Bergen decided to put together the youth led peaceful protest.

Although many were in support of the protest, they were met with opposition. Some Billings residents questioned the point of the protest.

While change doesn't come easy, Bergen says they are doing what they can.

Another protest is scheduled at the county courthouse in Downtown Billings at 11 am on June 7th.