BILLINGS, Mont. - A youth was arrested for an early morning shooting in Billings.
At 4:28 am Sunday, Billings police were dispatched to a shooting on the 2300 block of Patricia Ln.
An adult was reportedly shot and medical care was sought. Their current condition is unknown.
The suspect, a minor, was later identified, arrested and remanded into youth services.
No further details on this incident have been released at this time.
