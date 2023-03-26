BILLINGS, Mont. - A youth was arrested for an early morning shooting in Billings.

At 4:28 am Sunday, Billings police were dispatched to a shooting on the 2300 block of Patricia Ln.

An adult was reportedly shot and medical care was sought. Their current condition is unknown.

The suspect, a minor, was later identified, arrested and remanded into youth services.

No further details on this incident have been released at this time.