Your Health: Feeding your baby peanuts reduces allergy risk

Researchers say even babies with eczema or an egg allergy may still benefit from eating peanut products.

The Canadian medical association journal published an article Monday, describing a study that included 640 infants. The children were all younger than 11-months-old, and were either allergic to eggs, or had moderate to severe eczema.

Researchers say some of the infants were fed two grams of peanut protein three times a week.

They found only about three-percent of the children who ate peanut protein developed a peanut allergy later.

More than 17-percent of the at-risk children who avoided peanuts altogether went on to develop an allergy by five years of age.