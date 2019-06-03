Confirmed cases of the measles continue to creep up. The CDC is reporting that there are now 981 cases in 26 states as of last Friday.

That is an increase of 41 cases from the previous week. Over 800 of the cases are in New York and the majority of those were in people who were not vaccinated. This is the most cases reported in the country since 1992. The agency warned last week that the U.S. may lose its measles elimination status if the outbreak continues through the summer and the fall

The disease was declared eliminated back in 2000.