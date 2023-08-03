BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone International Airshow is once again taking to the skies above the Magic City Aug. 12 and 13.

As we approach this year’s show, check out below what you need to know before the show:

Where to park

Parking passes are available and must be purchased before the event. If you purchase four or more tickets, including children’s tickets, you will be guaranteed a free parking pass.

Tickets

VIP seating for the Yellowstone International Air Show is available to get yourself an unobstructed view, exclusive access to areas not open to the general public, a complementary BBQ menu and water, private parking and personalized service.

VIP Packages are $125/person for all ages and all members of your party will need individual VIP passes upon arrival.

General admission tickets are also available for $45 for an adult or $10 for children 10 and under.

Times

This year’s show will be Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 starting at 11:00 am each day. The Blue Angels will perform starting at 3:00 pm.

Gates will open at 9:00 am and close at 4:30 pm.

Due to the show, Highway 3 from Main Street to Zimmerman Trail will be closed from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 to accommodate traffic exiting the air show.

What to bring

Before you arrive, make sure you have your tickets and any necessary identification for entry.

Attendees should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes suitable for walking on various terrains.

Sunscreen, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hats are also allowed, however, sun canopies are not allowed due to airport regulations.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed at the air show, however, you can bring a non-breakable refillable water bottle. A variety of food vendors and concessions will be available.

Cameras and binoculars are also allowed at the show.

If you have a general admission ticket, you are advised to bring chairs or blankets for seating.

If the weather calls for rain, the show will go on unless there is severe weather. Come prepared with rain gear in the event of rain.

Ear protection is also advised as the show can get loud, especially if you have sensitive hearing.

Organizers ask that you leave any pets, distracting items and drones at home.