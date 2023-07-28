BILLINGS, Mont. - MontanaFair at the MetraPark is coming up Aug. 11 through Aug. 19, and we have what you need to know before you go.

Gate admission to the MontanaFair is $12 and children 5 and under are admitted to the park for free.

Where to park

Parking at the MetraPark’s Premium Lot, north of the First Interstate Arena across the Bench Connector, is paid. Spaces may be purchased on an event-by-event basis as a $10 upgrade to your ticket.

Free parking is available in all other lots.

You can also leave your car at home and use MET Transit by riding the 8M or 16P MET bus to get out to the fair.

Buses stop at MontanaFair between the hours of 11am and 6pm. MET Transit will not make trips on Sunday.

Times to know before you go

The first day of the fair, Aug. 11, it will be open from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am

Aug. 12 through Aug. 19 the fair will be open from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Shopping vendors close at 9:00 pm

Families with special needs children can attend Special Needs Day from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Aug. 15.

Concert lineup/Events

Friday, Aug. 11

Chevelle - First Interstate Arena

Tickets range from $35 to $99, doors open at 6:00 pm with the show at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Aug. 12

Carly Pearce - First Interstate Arena

Tickets range from $35 to $99, doors open at 6:00 pm with the show at 7:00 pm

Sunday, Aug. 13

Ludacris - First Interstate Arena

Tickets range from $35 to $75, doors open at 6:00 pm with the show at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Big Air Bash - First Interstate Arena

Tickets range from $10 to $22.50, doors open at 6:00 pm with the show at 7:00 pm

Rodeo

Thursday, Aug. 17

Yellowstone River Roundup Rodeo - First Interstate Arena