MILES CITY, Mont. - Ahead of the 2023 Eastern Montana Fair, we're creating guide for fairgoers on what events will be going on during the fair Aug. 23-26.

Mighty Thomas Carnival

the Mighty Thomas Carnival will be happening Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 23-26:

Wednesday: 4-10 p.m.

Thursday: 4-10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 4-10 p.m.

Carnival ride fares Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will cost $25 a day for an 'All-You-Can-Ride' pass, Thursday's special will cost $25 for 14 rides.

PCRA Rodeo

The PCRA Rodeo is happening Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $18 and child tickets cost $12. Children 5-years-old and younger may get in for free with an adult who has a ticket.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Concert

Stoney LaRue with special guest Kyle Park will be playing Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $40.

Demolition Derby:

The Demolition Derby will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.

Fair-goers may buy tickets for all ticketed events online and pick them up at the Fair Office Aug. 16-23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Other Fair Events: