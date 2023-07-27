MILES CITY, Mont. - Ahead of the 2023 Eastern Montana Fair, we're creating guide for fairgoers on what events will be going on during the fair Aug. 23-26.
Mighty Thomas Carnival
the Mighty Thomas Carnival will be happening Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 23-26:
- Wednesday: 4-10 p.m.
- Thursday: 4-10 p.m.
- Friday: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 4-10 p.m.
Carnival ride fares Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will cost $25 a day for an 'All-You-Can-Ride' pass, Thursday's special will cost $25 for 14 rides.
PCRA Rodeo
The PCRA Rodeo is happening Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.
Adult tickets cost $18 and child tickets cost $12. Children 5-years-old and younger may get in for free with an adult who has a ticket.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Concert
Stoney LaRue with special guest Kyle Park will be playing Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $40.
Demolition Derby:
The Demolition Derby will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.
Fair-goers may buy tickets for all ticketed events online and pick them up at the Fair Office Aug. 16-23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Other Fair Events:
4-H and Open Class Exhibits
Animal Exhibits
Penelope the Clown – face painting and balloon figures
Jeff Martin and his strolling magic show
Wildlife Wendy’s Birds
Petting Zoo
Friday & Saturday Free Stage Show, featuring Exit 138
Saturday: 1:00pm Champion Beef Contest, with up to 14 counties participating
Stick Horse Rodeo – TBA
Fair Food – Inside & Outside Vendors