BILLINGS - A self-storage company in Billings said all of their storage units are full right now. The manager recommends planning in advance for people who will need a storage unit.

"My recommendation? Don't do it last minute," General Manager for Homestead Self Storage Julie Buechler said. "Your best bet is plan in advance. Start calling around. Find the place that you want."

Buechler said they are seeing an influx of people coming from other states: Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, Washington, Hawaii, Florida and more.

"We definitely have an influx of people moving in from out of state," she said. "We have seen them from all sides of the United States."

"We definitely have a lot of newbies in Montana," she added.

Buechler also said they are seeing a lot of rental homes being sold, leading to a lot of people needing self storage.

Buechler said one of their customers drove from Bozeman to store stuff, and another customer drove from Sheridan, Wyoming, because they couldn't find available storage units where they lived.