Update (5:47): According to Sgt. Clyde Reid with Billings Police, they will not be sending their serious crash investigators.

Sgt. Reid said the scene should be cleared soon.

A young girl riding a scooter in Billings was hit by a pickup Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clyde Reid with Billings Police, the girl is between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of 8th St. West.

Sgt. Reid said the child has been transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Reid said the female driver is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.