BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose in poor health was euthanized Thursday.

The moose was in the midtown area of Billings since early October and was struggling to walk.

It had gained notoriety and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) was closely monitoring the animal, giving it time to move out of town and into a more suitable environment.

Ultimately, wildlife health experts determined the moose was too unhealthy to be successfully relocated into the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor.

According to FWP, it was reported the moose had been fed, which can cause digestive issues and inflammation in wild animals, potentially leading to his declining health.

“Feeding many wildlife species, including moose, is illegal and often causes more harm than good for the animal,” FWP said.

Because of the drug used to sedate the animal, potential of disease or infection and the need for a necropsy, the meat is not fit for human consumption and cannot be donated.